Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 726,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 729,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 116,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,382,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 328,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,371,857. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15.

