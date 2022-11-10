Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $165.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

