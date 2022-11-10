Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOG traded up $9.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,765. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.28 and a twelve month high of $247.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.64.

