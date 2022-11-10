Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

