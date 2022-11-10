Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Up 0.5%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$69.85 and last traded at C$69.37. 8,841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 15,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.02.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.64.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.