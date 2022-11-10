Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.73 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.
Varonis Systems Trading Up 12.3 %
Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 113,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.
Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 664.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,293 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
