Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$463.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.73 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 12.3 %

Varonis Systems stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 113,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,938. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 664.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 122,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 106,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,293 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.