Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the October 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.64. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 6,201.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

