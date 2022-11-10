Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,673 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCVX opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $46.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 296,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,563 shares of company stock worth $2,598,401. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
