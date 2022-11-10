Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Lowered to $18.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $933.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.27. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

