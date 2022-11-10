Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.63.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 million. Analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

