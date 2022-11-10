Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded to Hold by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $0.85 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLDR. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Velodyne Lidar Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 384.36%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

