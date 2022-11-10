Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded to Hold by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $0.85 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $1.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLDR. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.
Velodyne Lidar Trading Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ VLDR opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.
Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
