Venus USDC (vUSDC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $34.01 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.13 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00565955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,847.77 or 0.29479681 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02172722 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $49,337,893.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

