Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Up 505.0% in October

Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a growth of 505.0% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Veris Gold Price Performance
Veris Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
Veris Gold Company Profile
