Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Up 505.0% in October

Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a growth of 505.0% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Veris Gold Price Performance

Veris Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Veris Gold Company Profile

Veris Gold Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper properties. Its principal assets include the Jerritt Canyon gold mine located in Elko, Nevada; and the Ketza River property located in the Yukon Territory in Canada.

