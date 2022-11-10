VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Reduced by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $178.32 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,824 shares of company stock worth $1,179,373. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

