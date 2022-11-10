Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,152,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

