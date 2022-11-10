Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 10.7 %

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,245. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.37. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.