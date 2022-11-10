Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $21.96

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.96, but opened at $21.13. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 177,530 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,689 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 288,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.