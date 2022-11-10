Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 10.1%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.57 and last traded at C$26.62. 219,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,940,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.09.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.23. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$858.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 9.0699994 EPS for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at C$2,433,270. In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile



Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

