Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the October 15th total of 441,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Versus Systems Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 36,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.91. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.15. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 620.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Versus Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 14.66% of Versus Systems worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Versus Systems from $37.50 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.