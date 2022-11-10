Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $64,853.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,592.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00343201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00125062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00754262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00583616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00220694 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,424,910 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

