VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

VerticalScope Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of FORA traded down C$0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.56. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$5.95 and a 1-year high of C$30.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

About VerticalScope

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

