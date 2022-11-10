Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -243.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

