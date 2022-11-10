Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $6.47. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Veru shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 346,425 shares trading hands.
VERU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Insider Activity at Veru
In other Veru news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru
Veru Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $529.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 89.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.