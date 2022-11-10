Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,472 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $9.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

