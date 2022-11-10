Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 3,136,440 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

