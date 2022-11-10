Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,778 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $7,186,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Joint by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,132 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $6,094,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Joint by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $225.80 million, a PE ratio of 279.26 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,183,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,380.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 196,166 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

