Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,963 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Lucid Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 31.57.

NASDAQ LCID traded up 0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting 12.02. 1,421,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,321,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 10.89 and a 12-month high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of 14.18 and a 200-day moving average of 16.81.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

