Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $10.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,527 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 79,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

