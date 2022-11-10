Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $10.40 on Thursday, reaching $185.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,886. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $185.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

