Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DIA traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.47. 263,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,107. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.09 and its 200-day moving average is $317.39.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.