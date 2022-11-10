Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 29,193 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $70.02. 2,093,958 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

