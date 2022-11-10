Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 1.6 %

CME Group stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.69. The stock had a trading volume of 55,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,518. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.86.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

