Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,736 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 42,231 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 955,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,239,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

