Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viant Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. 822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,052. The company has a market cap of $270.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.23. Viant Technology has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $13.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

