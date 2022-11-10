Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,705 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.53. 247,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,361,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.