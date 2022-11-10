Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 686 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock remained flat at $289.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,524. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

