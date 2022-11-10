Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.8% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded up $5.18 on Thursday, hitting $168.05. 24,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

