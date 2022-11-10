Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.92. 4,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,886. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.