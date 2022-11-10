Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

