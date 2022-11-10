Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of IWR traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.06. 20,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,675. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

