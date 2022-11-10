Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $469.43

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.43 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 395 ($4.55). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.61), with a volume of 1,761,340 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.13) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 454.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 469.20. The company has a market cap of £506.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,200.00.

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($29,260.79).

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

