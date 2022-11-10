Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the October 15th total of 1,041,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

VPER stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,494,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,615,553. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

