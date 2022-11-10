VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Alliance Global Partners

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:VQS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 82,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VIQ Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 65.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIQ Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIQ Solutions by 729.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,468,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

