Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 11th.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

VIRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09.

Insider Transactions at Viracta Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,224 shares of company stock valued at $77,125. Insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

