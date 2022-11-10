Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) shares rose 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 71.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.79). Approximately 34,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 57,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.69).

Virgin Wines UK Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of £38.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.25.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

