Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 245,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 392,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 425,531 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,048,454. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

