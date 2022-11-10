Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIRT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.