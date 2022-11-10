Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 1,093.8% in October

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 1,093.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,187. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $37.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

