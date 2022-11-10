Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZTR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,034. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

