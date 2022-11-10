Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $10.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.28. 130,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.07. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

